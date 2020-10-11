Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,155 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Autodesk worth $83,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $75,575,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,503. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.