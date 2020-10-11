Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $64,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,628. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

