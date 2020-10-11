Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 329,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

