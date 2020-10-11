Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $67,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,570,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,057,000 after buying an additional 1,332,854 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 960,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 780,376 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 972,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,723. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

