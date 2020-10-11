Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,323 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $81,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31,385.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 507,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,359. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

