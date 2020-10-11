Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 436,702 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,000,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

