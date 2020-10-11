Equillium (EQ) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Equillium to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equillium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 0 0 N/A Equillium Competitors 7284 19881 37744 1517 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Equillium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equillium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Equillium has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -70.52% -52.43% Equillium Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equillium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A -$25.60 million -4.39 Equillium Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.90

Equillium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equillium rivals beat Equillium on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

