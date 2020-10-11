EventChain Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. EventChain has a market cap of $269,504.24 and approximately $4,796.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.05038375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031020 BTC.

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

