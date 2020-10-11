Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,863,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.