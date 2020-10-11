Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
