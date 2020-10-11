Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $406,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.45. 14,107,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. The firm has a market cap of $753.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.58 and a 200 day moving average of $230.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

