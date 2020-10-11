FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.60.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.