Financial Analysis: Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) vs. ePlus (OTCMKTS:PLUS)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ePlus and Metro One Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.59 billion 0.66 $69.08 million $5.15 14.94 Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ePlus and Metro One Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ePlus presently has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ePlus is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of ePlus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ePlus has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, meaning that its stock price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Metro One Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.50% 14.70% 7.33% Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ePlus beats Metro One Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment specializes in leasing and financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Metro One Development

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

