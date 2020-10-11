First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.