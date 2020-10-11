First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

FIBK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

