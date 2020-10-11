First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. 194,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

