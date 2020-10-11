Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 581,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 111.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

