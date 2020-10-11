Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 883,934 shares in the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,506,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,728 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 3,452,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

