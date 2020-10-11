Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

LMT stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.93. The stock had a trading volume of 675,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,028. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

