Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,910,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

