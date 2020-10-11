Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. 5,933,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

