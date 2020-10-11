Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 98,495 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,495 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. 3,635,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,533. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

