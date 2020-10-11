Grid+ Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $70,025.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.79 or 0.05026832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.