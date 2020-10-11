GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 597,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,640. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $185,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,129.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,506. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.