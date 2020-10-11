Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $550.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,619. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.51.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

