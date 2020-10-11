Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 998,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 5,498,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,973,654. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

