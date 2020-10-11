Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

