Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 33,525 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Xylem accounts for about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 722,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.