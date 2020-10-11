Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,606 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 3,006,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

