Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 60.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,306. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

