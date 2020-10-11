Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 90,435 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

