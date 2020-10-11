Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $1.88 Million in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

CHTR stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.64. 625,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,174. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $640.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

