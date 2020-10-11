Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $1.99 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

