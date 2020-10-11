Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $2.12 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. 148,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,006. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

