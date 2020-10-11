Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $2.13 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,518. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

