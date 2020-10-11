Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $3.20 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Paypal comprises 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $20,507,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.27. 7,082,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

