Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 2,700,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,881. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

