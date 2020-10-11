Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,938. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

