Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

