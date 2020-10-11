Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $5 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $226.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.