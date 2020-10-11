Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.60. 962,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

