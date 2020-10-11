Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

