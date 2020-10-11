Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 6,603 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,709. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $166.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.