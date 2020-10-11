Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $2.89 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. New York Times comprises approximately 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New York Times by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in New York Times by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 2,048,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,076. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

