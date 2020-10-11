Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $3.06 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 5,698,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.