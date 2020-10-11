Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $3.26 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional grew its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,955. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

