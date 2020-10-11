Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 5,708,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

