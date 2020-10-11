Head to Head Comparison: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49% Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and Brainsway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. Brainsway has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Brainsway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Brainsway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 69.74 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Brainsway $23.10 million 2.76 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -11.80

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brainsway.

Summary

Brainsway beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.