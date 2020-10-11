Head-To-Head Contrast: Chubb (NYSE:CB) & Watford (NYSE:WTRE)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 1.54 $4.45 billion $10.11 11.91 Watford $687.36 million 0.94 $62.54 million $2.00 16.20

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 6.10% 5.98% 1.84% Watford 8.38% -10.77% -2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chubb and Watford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 2 5 8 0 2.40 Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $145.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Watford has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.19%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than Watford.

Summary

Chubb beats Watford on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

