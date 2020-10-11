Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

HL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 8,422,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

